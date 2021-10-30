Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $62.78 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of LivePerson worth $62,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $51.51 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.