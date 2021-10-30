Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321,803 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Natera worth $54,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Natera by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,284,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 52.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 359,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

