Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 411,025 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,025 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Under Armour worth $61,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

