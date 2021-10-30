Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of EPR Properties worth $56,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EPR Properties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

EPR stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

