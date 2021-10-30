Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 212,998 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,998 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Black Knight worth $61,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

NYSE:BKI opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

