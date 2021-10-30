Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 636,587 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636,587 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of Radian Group worth $64,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 183,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Radian Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 745,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 259,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

