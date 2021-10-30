Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Qorvo worth $63,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

Shares of QRVO opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

