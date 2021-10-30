Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,288 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Digital Turbine worth $58,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $4,755,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 428.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

