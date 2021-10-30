nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NVT opened at $35.45 on Friday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 72.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

