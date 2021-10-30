Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.07.

OAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

