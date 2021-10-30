OFS Capital (OFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OFS Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.37% of OFS Capital worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.