Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.