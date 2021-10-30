Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report sales of $645.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.00 million to $656.70 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $299.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEUS stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

