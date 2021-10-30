Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $3,799,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $16,315,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

