OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.00 Million

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report sales of $287.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.70 million and the highest is $317.00 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also: What is a front-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.