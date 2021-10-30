Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Facebook in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $13.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $323.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.32 and a 200-day moving average of $340.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 41.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 120.7% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

