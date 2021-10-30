Oppenheimer Comments on Centene Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Centene stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.