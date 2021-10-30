Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.09% of Origin Bancorp worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OBNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

