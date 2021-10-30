OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of OrthoPediatrics worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $71.17 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.