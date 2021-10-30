Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.01

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.01 and traded as high as C$15.81. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$15.63, with a volume of 382,786 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.99.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5009585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

