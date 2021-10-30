Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.