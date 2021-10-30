Panda Yield Market Cap Reaches $25,803.06 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $25,803.06 and $1,032.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00249612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Panda Yield

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.