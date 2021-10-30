PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of ID stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. PARTS iD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

