Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 450.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 4.80% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,206,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNBK opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

