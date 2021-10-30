PECULIUM (PCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.97 Million

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PECULIUM has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. PECULIUM has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and $1.28 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00230670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00098693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,223,198 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,879,802 coins. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

