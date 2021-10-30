Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.31. Approximately 33,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 61,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. Bloom Burton downgraded Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pediapharm to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.68.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pediapharm (TSE:MDP)

