Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Peloton Interactive worth $59,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.24.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $41,017,471. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTON stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.63 and a beta of 0.79. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

