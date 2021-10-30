Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €202.00 ($237.65). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €201.10 ($236.59), with a volume of 319,999 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €206.83 ($243.33).

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is €187.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

