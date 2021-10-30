Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.05 and traded as high as C$9.80. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$9.76, with a volume of 746,411 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,382,920. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total transaction of C$206,185.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,021,739.81. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $247,303 and sold 107,558 shares worth $781,467.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

