PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.12

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$5.07. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 21,676 shares changing hands.

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$248.02 million and a P/E ratio of 26.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at C$674,517. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,250,000. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864 in the last quarter.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

