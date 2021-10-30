Piper Sandler Comments on Masimo Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $283.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $294.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Masimo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

