Piper Sandler Weighs in on TechnipFMC plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTI. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,761,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

