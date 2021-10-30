Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:BPIRY remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

