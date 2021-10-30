PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Reaches $657,049.22

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $657,049.22 and $363.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,055,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.