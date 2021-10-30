Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

