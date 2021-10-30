Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $821.27

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.27 ($10.73) and traded as low as GBX 801 ($10.47). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 830 ($10.84), with a volume of 153,874 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £830.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In related news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

