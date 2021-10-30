Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Post reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POST opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

