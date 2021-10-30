Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.31. Precipio shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 303,999 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 124.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Precipio by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 244,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precipio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.