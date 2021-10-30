Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of PBH opened at $59.99 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

