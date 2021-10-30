Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,797,639. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

