PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 39.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 17.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $26,241,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $127.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.91. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

