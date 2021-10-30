Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 419.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pure Storage worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,100,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after buying an additional 1,791,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.