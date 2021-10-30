Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.12% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

JBT opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

