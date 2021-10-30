Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.40% of Unifi worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unifi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

