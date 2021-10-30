Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Service Co. International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $68.49 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

