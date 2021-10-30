Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 279,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.34% of Ranpak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

