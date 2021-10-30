Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $10.98 or 0.00017822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $1,268.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00070401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00096467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.44 or 1.00657109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.27 or 0.06986900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

