Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 127.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 621.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 286.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $27.36 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

