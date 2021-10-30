Rate3 (RTE) One Day Volume Hits $133,815.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $562,074.19 and $133,815.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00244067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098479 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.