Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.23% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTLR. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.